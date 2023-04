Zračne sirene diljem Ukrajine, ponovno napadnut Kijev!

⚡️Russia strikes Cherkasy Oblast overnight on April 28, injuring 5.

Russian forces attacked the city of Uman in central Cherkasy Oblast with cruise missiles in the early hours of April 28, regional governor Ihor Taburets said on Telegram.

Video: Zoya Vovk, Cherkasy Oblast… pic.twitter.com/j5yznTcCSy

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 28, 2023