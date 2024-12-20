Attack in Zagreb school: Minister reveals new details

Podijeli :

On Friday morning, shortly before 10 a.m., a young man injured a teacher and several students with a sharp object at the Precko primary school in Zagreb. One child succumbed to injuries, while five others, including three children, suffered injuries. None of them are currently in mortal danger. The attacker, a 19-year-old, was arrested.

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic has commented on the tragic event.

“We are deeply shocked, as is the entire public, by this terrible event. At around 9.50 this morning, the 19-year-old perpetrator entered the school grounds and attacked a teacher and students with a sharp object. According to the information available so far, one child has died and three other students have been hospitalised. The teacher and the perpetrator are also in hospital. All persons are receiving medical treatment.

The attacker was a former student of the school

The attacker was a former student of the school and currently lives in the neighbourhood. The circumstances and sequence of events are currently being investigated. The public will be informed of the investigation and further police activity in due course. We are in contact with the Minister of Health, Irena Hrstic, who will keep us informed of the latest developments. What I can say, however, is that two minors are in Klaiceva Hospital – one of them is undergoing surgery for serious injuries, another is in Rebro Hospital and is also undergoing surgery.

All parents of the injured children and the deceased child have been informed. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and the injured children. There are no persons in life-threatening condition,” the minister said.

When asked how quickly the police reacted, he replied:

“According to the initial report, the police subdued him within 10 minutes. He inflicted injuries on himself and started to further injure himself with a knife. He hid in nearby rooms of the health centre. The police prevented him from committing suicide. It is known that the man had mental health problems, including a suicide attempt about a year ago. It is difficult to characterise him as mentally stable, especially as he tried to take his own life again today. I do not think the attack took place in a single classroom, but mostly in the corridor. We have to wait until all the facts are clear.”