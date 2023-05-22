Minister calls for removing obstacles to employment of people with disabilities

Podijeli :

Pixabay

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said on Monday that barriers in hiring persons with disabilities should be removed and explained that the ministry of the interior has already employed 38 persons with disabilities and advertised the hiring of 123 trainees with disabilities.

The ministry believes that it is its duty to create conditions for employing citizens with disabilities and to eliminate barriers to their employment.

Last Friday, the ministry advertised the employment of 15 new trainees in the immigration department and another 108 in police precincts, Bozinovic said. Persons with disabilities would have a priority for those vacancies.

We call on all institutions, firms and employers in Croatia to follow our example, he said.

Parliamentary deputy Ljubica Lukacic (HDZ) said that the more people with disabilities are employed, the easier the burden on the welfare system.

Persons with disabilities do not want to be on the dole, they want to work and care for their families, she said.

Ana Srsen of the Croatian Paralympic Committee said that the advertisement of vacancies for trainees with disabilities in the interior ministry was an opportunity for building Croatia as an inclusive society.