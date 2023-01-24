Zagreb: Binmen continue strike while negotiations with management are ongoing

Podijeli :

Source: N1 / Ivana Dragičević

The municipal sanitation workers will continue their strike and will not collect waste while the negotiations with the management of the Zagreb Holding company on workers' material rights are ongoing, the union steward in the Cistoca waste management company, Mirjana Kaltak, said on Tuesday.

The workers of Zagreb’s Cistoca are staying in the company building for the second day in a row to negotiate with the management of Zagreb Holding regarding their rights and entitlements.

While the negotiations are ongoing, none of the Cistoca binmen will collect waste, Kaltak noted.

Although the workers received a written decision from the Management yesterday evening on the temporary suspension of the decision to terminate without notice three workers for having put different types of waste into one truck, we still have to wait until they return to the streets, she said.

“The workers addressed the management in writing with their demands. When the requirements are met, the workers will immediately return to the trucks,” she pointed out.

The topic of the talks with members of the management is the material rights and salaries of workers.

“The workers are asking for an increase of their pay, new equipment, an allowance for difficult working conditions, there are many unresolved issues,” Kaltak added.

In addition, in order to avoid similar dismissals, Cistoca employees want the management to clearly communicate what is allowed and what is not allowed during the performance of work.

“The management wanted to sack the driver as well. Why, he just sat and waited for his colleagues. If he got out of the vehicle every time, locked it and supervised what his colleagues put in the truck, and so on from address to address, his shift would last until two in the morning,” said Kaltak.