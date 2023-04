This is Nika. She has a bachelor’s degree in cultural studies and a master’s in applied logic.

When the full-scale invasion began, Nika went to study as a de-miner and now works in @SESU_UA. She is the first woman in Ukraine to master that profession.

She is pictured with Gosha… pic.twitter.com/Pw4prubOQQ

— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) April 24, 2023