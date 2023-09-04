Kritičari kažu da je ovo najbolji film u posljednjih 25 godina

Podijeli :

Rotten Tomatoes je zamolio 10.000 kritičara da izaberu svojih pet omiljenih filmova u proteklih četvrt stoljeća.

Prema pristiglim rezultatima, kritičari su proglasili postapokaliptično remek-djelo Georgea Millera, Mad Max: Fury Road, najboljim filmom u posljednjih 25 godina.

Parazit Bong Joon-hoa je drugi na popisu, Mulholland Drive Davida Lyncha treći, The Dark Knight Christophera Nolana četvrti, a Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamme zaokružuje prvih pet.

Ovo je cjelovit popis najboljih filmova u posljednjih 25 godina, prema mišljenju 10.000 kritičara:

01. Mad Max: Fury Road (George Miller)

02. Parasite (Bong Joon-ho)

03. Mulholland Dr. (David Lynch)

04. The Dark Knight (Christopher Nolan)

05. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Céline Sciamma)

6. In the Mood for Love (Wong Kar-Wai)

07. Spirited Away (Hayao Miyazaki)

08. Pan’s Labyrinth (Guillermo del Toro)

09. The Matrix (The Wachowskis)

10. The Social Network (David Fincher)

11. No Country for Old Men (Joel & Ethan Coen)

12. There Will Be Blood (Paul Thomas Anderson)

13. Get Out (Jordan Peele)

14. Moonlight (Barry Jenkins)

15. Everything Everywhere All Once (The Daniels)

16. Magnolia (Paul Thomas Anderson)

17. Whiplash (Damien Chazelle)

18. Inside Llewyn Davis (Joel & Ethan Coen)

19. The Fellowship of the Ring (Peter Jackson)

20. Zodiac (David Fincher)

21. Inglourious Basterds (Quentin Tarantino)

22. The Tree of Life (Terrence Malick)

23. Paddington 2 (Paul King)

24. Black Panther (Ryan Coogler)

25. Arrival (Denis Villeneuve)

