Podrška Baby Lasagni sa svih strana – Javio se DIP, ZET, Severina…

🚨 WIN a weekend in Umag, home of Croatia’s 2024 @eurovision contestant, #BabyLasagna! 🎵

To enter, reply below with a photo or video showing how you’re supporting Croatia in this year’s contest and use #CroatiaFullOfMusic

T&Cs apply 👉 https://t.co/j3C9Htoktb#Eurovision2024… pic.twitter.com/0dP07gqzbw

— Croatia Full of life (@Croatia_hr) May 8, 2024