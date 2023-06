VIDEO Animacija koja vas neće ostaviti ravnodušnima: Evo kako raste razina mora

“Sea Level Through a Porthole” – new animation by @NASAViz at https://t.co/YADfJXlaq7

Learn more from @NASAClimate at https://t.co/kAiasdwZGl #ClimateChange pic.twitter.com/4X0c7ibKXa

— Zack Labe (@ZLabe) June 19, 2023