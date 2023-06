Rušenje brane: “Najgora katastrofa zadnjih desetljeća koju je uzrokovao čovjek”

BREAKING:

More than 80 small towns, hundreds of villages & large parts of Kherson city are forecasted to flood after Russia destroyed the Kakhovka dam this morning.

The flooding disaster will unfold over the next 11 hours.

Russia did it to hinder the Ukrainian counteroffensive pic.twitter.com/S9xM2rLbaM

— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 6, 2023