VIDEO | Panika u Hersonu: Srušena velika brana, u tijeku evakuacija stanovništva

The Nova Kakhovka dam on Dnipro in Kyiv is no more.

This is now confirmed on Ukrainian news. Ukraine states that the dam was blown up by Russians. Russians deny the dam is blown.

If true, people will die and it is a war crime 1/

— Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) June 6, 2023