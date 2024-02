Na Kosovu preminula bivša slavna američka skijašica

Pioneering American skier Kasha Rigby believed dead in Kosovo avalanche #AlbaniaNews #AlbaniaNews #SouthernEuropeNews #WorldNews [Video] Renowned American skier Katherine Kasha” Rigby is believed to have died in an avalanche at the Ski Center in… https://t.co/lZKXoGObsS

— Vanessa Ingraham (@VanessaEUNV) February 15, 2024