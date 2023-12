FOTO, VIDEO / Poplave u Australiji: Krokodili plivaju ulicama, potopljena zračna luka

Record #flood in #Queensland, #Australia after tropical storm. Power outages. #Cairns airport closed. 1000mm rain in 2 days. #Crocodiles roaming streets.

Much worse to come as #ClimateCrisis deepens: Hot, humid wet-bulb temp to make parts of North Australia uninhabitable by 2100. pic.twitter.com/d0B5krrU84

— Richard (@ClimateConnex) December 18, 2023