Institut za rat: Ubijen zapovjednik elitne ruske jedinice

The commander of the Russian 247th Guards Air Assault (VDV) Regiment (7th VDV Division) Vasily Popov was reportedly killed in combat in #Ukraine.

Elements of the 247th Regiment are reportedly operating in the Donetsk-Zaporizhia Oblast border area. (1/3) https://t.co/ashT6ljRSP https://t.co/bRoENqu0Gq pic.twitter.com/HCJK4ERTwY

