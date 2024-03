Iznenada umro još jedan od šefova u Lukoilu

❗️ Deaths of top managers continue to haunt Russia’s largest oil company Lukoil

On March 13, the company reported the death of Lukoil vice-president Vitaly Robertus. He died at the age of 53. The company did not disclose the cause of death of the vice-president.

Robertus became… pic.twitter.com/jsD484YQff

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 13, 2024