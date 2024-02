Kadirov cenzurirao Putina

Kadyrov censored Putin’s words:

“Our soldiers and officers — Christians and Muslims, Buddhists and followers of Judaism — have proved that the cohesion and unity of the people of the Russian Federation is a colossal all-conquering force,” Putin said, speaking at the annual… https://t.co/Ga0otnGkqO pic.twitter.com/9zBmBwnK5J

— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 29, 2024