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ponovno dostupne

Microsoft: Sve usluge ponovno uspostavljene nakon globalnog prekida rada

author
Hina
|
14. stu. 2026. 08:22
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MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP

Microsoft je objavio da su usluge u cijelosti ponovno uspostavljene na platformama Teams, Outlook, Copilot i u drugim aplikacijama, čime je okončan globalni prekid rada koji je više od 24 sata onemogućavao internetsku komunikaciju tvrtkama i vladama.

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„Završili smo aktivnosti na rješavanju temeljnog uzroka incidenta te uspostavili uslugu za preostale pogođene korisnike i regije”, objavila je tvrtka na platformi X.

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microsoft vijesti iz svijeta

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