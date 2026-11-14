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Microsoft: Sve usluge ponovno uspostavljene nakon globalnog prekida rada
Microsoft je objavio da su usluge u cijelosti ponovno uspostavljene na platformama Teams, Outlook, Copilot i u drugim aplikacijama, čime je okončan globalni prekid rada koji je više od 24 sata onemogućavao internetsku komunikaciju tvrtkama i vladama.
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„Završili smo aktivnosti na rješavanju temeljnog uzroka incidenta te uspostavili uslugu za preostale pogođene korisnike i regije”, objavila je tvrtka na platformi X.
We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners. We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously. We are seeing broad recovery and stability across our services. This was a technical issue not related to cyber or AI / agents. The incident was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a recent network change. We have addressed the underlying issue and continue to restore service to remaining customers and regions. Given the scale of demand, we restored services gradually, validating stability at each stage. While this took longer, it helped ensure a stable restoration. We will provide a full post-incident report once our review is complete.— Microsoft (@Microsoft) November 13, 2026
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