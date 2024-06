“Nitko nam nije pomogao”: Samo 11 migranata od 76 preživjelo katastrofu u Jonskom moru

🔴(1/2) #Nadir is currently caring for 51 people on board. The rescue came too late for 10 people.

A total of 61 people were on the wooden boat, which was full of water. Our crew was able to evacuate 51 people, two of whom were unconscious – they had to be cut free with an axe.

