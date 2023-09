Pojavila se snimka: Rusi uništili prvi britanski tenk Challenger u Ukrajini

#Ukraine: A Ukrainian Challenger 2 tank was destroyed near Robotyne, #Zaporizhzhia Oblast. A damaged T-64BV and two destroyed IMVs can be seen too.

This is the first confirmed loss of this tank in Ukraine and is also the first one ever destroyed by enemy action. pic.twitter.com/hFWkYQ8XSV

— 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) September 5, 2023