Analiza CNN-a: Zelenski ima dva glavna cilja

Today, the Ukraine-NATO Council meeting was held. Our Minister of Defense briefed our partners on Ukraine’s most urgent needs—particularly air defense and the protection of critical infrastructure. The liquidation of the aftermath of the Russian ballistic missile attack on Kryvyi… pic.twitter.com/KT76MY8loZ

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 28, 2024