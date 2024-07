FOTO / SAD obećava protuzračnu obranu Ukrajini nakon napada na dječju bolnicu

The rescue operation after yesterday’s Russian missile attack continues.

As of now, 38 people have been reported dead, including four children. My condolences to all the families and friends affected by this tragedy.

190 people were injured and are receiving assistance. There… pic.twitter.com/T7kfLkggKx

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 9, 2024