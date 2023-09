Šojgu prvi put kazao do kada će trajati rat

The “special military operation” in Ukraine will last at least until 2025 – Shoigu.

“Consistent implementation of measures and activity plans until 2025 will allow us to achieve the goals we set.”

What kind of goals did they set? Russian army will completely fall apart? There… pic.twitter.com/pvFQP12VZl

— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) September 26, 2023