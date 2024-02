Stižu prve reakcije na ulazak Švedske u NATO

With today’s decision by the 🇭🇺 parliament, Sweden will shortly become the 32nd member of #NATO.

Poland 🇵🇱 gladly welcomes this further step, having been a supporter of 🇸🇪 accession since the very beginning.

Facing the ongoing security challenges, we are only #StrongerTogether! pic.twitter.com/Y6b2GkYQNK

— Polska Ambassaden i Sverige (@PLinSweden) February 26, 2024