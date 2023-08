VIDEO Požari na Havajima najsmrtonosniji u sto godina, broj mrtvih i dalje raste

Footage of the initial start of the fires in Lahaina, Maui.#hawaii #wildfire

No official cause has been released yet but class action lawsuits have already been opened by multiple law firms, suing the local utility and power companies for their roll in the tragedy.

The class… pic.twitter.com/UGrDbqdEH2

— The Hotshot Wake Up (@HotshotWake) August 12, 2023