VIDEO / Rusija i Kazahstan se bore s rekordnim poplavama

Meanwhile, in #Russia🤦‍♂️There were no Ukrainian attack drones, but the spring waters stopped the next large #Russian refinery, OrksNefteOrgSintez, in the #Orenburg region. The second dam on the river just collapsed, and water rushed to flood the Orenburg City suburbs. pic.twitter.com/JEaSePYKwz

— Viktor Kovalenko (@MrKovalenko) April 7, 2024