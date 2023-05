Terrorist Prigozhin commented the drone attack on Moscow region in his traditional diplomatic style.

His main points: a) the drones will burn residences of authorities at [elite realty town] Rublevka – that’s fine;

b) Russian people should have some difficult questions for… pic.twitter.com/fo4g5ZmWNY

— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 30, 2023