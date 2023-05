WHO ukinuo globalno izvanredno stanje zbog covida

“It is therefore with great hope that I declare #COVID19 over as a global health emergency.

However, that does not mean COVID-19 is over as a global health threat.

Last week, COVID-19 claimed a life every three minutes – and that’s just the deaths we know about”-@DrTedros pic.twitter.com/n6zad8qSdx

— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 5, 2023