Hakeri napali internetske stranice hrvatskih institucija! Evo tko je bio na udaru i što je cilj

#Croatia 🇭🇷- NoName057(16) allegedly carried out #DDoS attacks on Croatian websites

– Ministry of Finance

– Tax Administration

– Authorization on the portals of the Croatian National Bank, Croatian People’s Bank, Economic Bank of Zagreb

– Zagreb Stock Exchange

— Dark Web Intelligence (@DailyDarkWeb) June 26, 2024