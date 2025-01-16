Minister speaks out on racist group Terrorgram

Podijeli :

N1

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic commented on Thursday on the case of a young man from Istria who is allegedly linked to the racist group Terrorgram.

“According to information from the US State Department, this is a group that propagates white supremacist ideas, calls for attacks on those it considers enemies and gives its followers instructions on social media for attacks on critical infrastructure,” said Bozinovic.

Transnational organisation operating mainly via social media and Telegram

He added that the Croatian authorities have been co-operating and investigating with the US authorities in this case for some time. However, he declined to give details due to the ongoing operational procedures.

The United States has designated Terrorgram as a terrorist organisation and accuses it of organising attacks worldwide. One of the group’s alleged leaders is a Croatian national.

The State Department has designated three suspected leaders of Terrorgram as terrorists: Brazilian Ciro Daniel Amorim Ferreira, Croatian Noah Licul and South African Hendrik-Wahl Muller.

The group is described as a transnational organisation that mainly operates via social media and the digital media platform Telegram.

Tragedy on the River Sava

Bozinovic also confirmed the arrest of the mother of a child who disappeared in the Sava River. He pointed out that members of various services are involved in the intensive search, but so far there has been no trace of the child.

He specified that 11 boats and eight drones are involved in the search operation and added that at the moment there are no new clues about the child’s whereabouts.

Earlier on Thursday, Zagreb police reported the arrest of a 34-year-old woman suspected of the aggravated murder of a loved one.