A Croatian led a dangerous terrorist group linked to attacks across Europe

Podijeli :

Branislav Babic/PIXSELL/Ilustracija

The US State Department has categorised a group operating via the Telegram app as a serious terrorist threat. Among its members was a Croatian.

According to Nova TV’s Dnevnik, one of the three leaders of the group is a young Croatian from the Istria region, while the other two suspects are from Brazil and South Africa. The group is accused of motivating and supporting racist attacks against blacks, Jews, LGBTQ people and immigrants.

Links to various attacks

The group is linked to an attack in Slovakia in 2022, a knife attack on a mosque in Turkey and the planning of further attacks as well as training and radicalisation activities. Further operations and investigations are underway following the exchange of information between two countries.

The Ministry of the Interior confirmed knowledge of the case.

“The competent authorities in the Republic of Croatia are aware of the persons placed on the sanctions list by the US State Department, including the person from Croatia. We have been cooperating with the competent US authorities on this matter for some time, but due to the nature of the procedure, we cannot disclose any details,” the Ministry of the Interior stated.