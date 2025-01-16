Mother who allegedly drowned her child in Sava River arrested

Podijeli :

Igor Kralj/PIXSELL

The mother of the child being searched for in the Sava River has been arrested on charges of aggravated murder, while the intensive search involving all services continued on Thursday following Wednesday night's tragic incident along the river in the greater Zagreb area.

Zagreb police reported on Thursday that a 34-year-old woman had informed them the previous day that she had entered the Sava River near the Jankomir Bridge in Zagreb with a child in her arms.

The police and other services responded immediately.

Criminal investigation opened

However, according to media reports, the mother left the river while the child was apparently left there.

The woman, who had called police to report what she had done, was receiving medical attention while intensive search efforts were underway with the aim of finding the child, police said.

After receiving medical treatment, the 34-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday evening and taken to the police station for police investigation “on suspicion of aggravated murder of a close relative.”

“Last night, the intensive search continued, including under conditions that required the use of strong lights, but unfortunately without success. A police helicopter with a special police crew from Lucko was also involved in the search during the evening,” the press release states.

Comprehensive search

They added that the helicopter is equipped with thermal imaging and other cameras that are used to locate people in the most difficult conditions and in terrain that is difficult to access.

The search was resumed on Thursday morning and, according to the Zagreb police, covers all areas of the police force.

In addition to the police, firefighters, members of the mountain rescue service, civil defence and the Red Cross are searching the area with boats, drones, jet skis and quads.

The criminal investigation into the mother is still ongoing.