VIDEO / Kaos u derbiju: Navijač lopatom za snijeg krenuo na igrače

Ludogorets spoiled CSKA-Sofia’s farewell party in their last-ever match at the Bulgarian Army stadium beating them 1-0 with a goal in the 107th minute. To make it worse, it was scored by ex-CSKA player Spas Delev and all hell broke loose after that, culminating in this cannonade pic.twitter.com/slYPpwqExs

— Metodi_Shumanov (@shumanskoo) December 10, 2023