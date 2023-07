Amerikanac koji je prozvao mladog Bidena za korupciju, optužen za špijunažu

Gal Luft, a very credible witness on Biden family corruption, provided incriminating evidence to six officials from the FBI and the DOJ in a meeting in Brussels in March 2019.

We have no reason to believe the FBI & DOJ acted on this info.

Americans deserve answers. @NEWSMAX pic.twitter.com/FpbKvn13zC

— Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) July 7, 2023