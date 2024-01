FOTO, VIDEO / Golemi požar u Sankt Peterburgu, dim prekrio većinu grada

The whole south of St Petersburg is under unimaginable smoke from the fire on Wildberries warehouse. The fire has already spread on 50,000 square meters.

A few days before that, Russian law enforcers were doing raids on these warehouses, looking for migrants who are detaining… pic.twitter.com/BadDJddfhH

— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) January 13, 2024