Žestok udar Izraela na Bejrut: U napadu poginuo zapovjednik Hezbolaha

🔴Ibrahim Muhammad Qabisi, the Commander of Hezbollah’s Missiles and Rockets Force, was eliminated by an IAF airstrike in Beirut.

Qabisi commanded several missile units within the Hezbollah terrorist organization, including the Precision Guided Missile Unit.

— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 24, 2024