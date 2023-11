Mirovna aktivistica koju je oslobodio Hamas: Pretukli su me, ali na kraju sam im pružila ruku

💥Veteran peace activist Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, whose husband Oded remains captive, told @dsfnation Hamas leader “Yahye Sinwar was with us the 1st 3-4 days. I asked if he wasn’t ashamed to do such a thing to people who supported peace for years? He didn’t answer. He fell silent.” pic.twitter.com/XjvrphpTja

— Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) November 29, 2023