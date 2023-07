N1 istražuje: Koje europske firme i dalje hrane ruski ratni stroj

FM @DmytroKuleba: “International companies which remain working in Russia are directly funding #RussianWarCrimes and genocide of #Ukrainians. I reiterate my call on their customers and partners to boycott these brands until they stop making blood profits and pull out of #Russia” pic.twitter.com/CUT95lP5ph

— MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) November 7, 2022