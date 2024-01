Objavljen popis: Ove države su zabilježile najviše jakih potresa u posljednjih 30 godina

Number of major earthquakes between 1990 and 2024:

🇨🇳 China: 186

🇮🇩 Indonesia: 166

🇮🇷 Iran: 109

🇯🇵 Japan: 98

🇺🇸 USA: 78

🇹🇷 Turkey: 62

🇮🇳 India: 58

🇵🇭 Philippines: 55

Note: earthquakes with at least $1m in damages, 10 deaths, a magnitude of 7.5 or a tsunami

According to NOAA

