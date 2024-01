Uspješno testiranje: Britanci dronove ruše brzinom svjetlosti

🎵 Hit me with your laser beam… 🎵

Scientists have successfully shot down drones with Dragonfire – the UK’s first laser weapon, which could be fitted to future generations of warships to fend off air and drone attacks.

— Royal Navy (@RoyalNavy) January 19, 2024