The water level in #Tobol_River in the #Russian_Kurgan rose by 1.4 meters per day and is 631 centimetres, and in #Tomsk, the #Tom_River washed away a local road ^ dam

The flood in #Russia is going according to plan.#ukraine #putinisamasskiller #putinisawarcriminal @kardinal691 pic.twitter.com/QeJvo5GQqe

— Putin’s IBS (@kardinal691) April 15, 2024