VIDEO / Ukrajina odgovorila žestokim napadom: “Spriječen je pokušaj masivnog napada dronovima”

After the Russian Shahed attack yesterday night, Ukraine responded with a drone attack on Russian cities. In Moscow, 5 UAVs were reportedly shot down while 20 drones struck other places. In Tula, a high-rise building was hit and in Smolensk explosions were also recorded. pic.twitter.com/uhSokObDWw

— NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) November 26, 2023