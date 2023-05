Kovačević: Samo bi jedna zemlja mogla zaštititi Putina u slučaju njegovog pada

After almost a week of hysteria and demands for ammunition, Prigozhin began trolling Russian Defense Minister Shoigu. In this letter, he states that he controls 95% of Bakhmut and invites Shoigu to visit the city to assess the situation for himself, given Shoigu’s “many years of… pic.twitter.com/s8qQecvCwB

— Sviat Hnizdovskyi (@s_hnizdovskyi) May 12, 2023