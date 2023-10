“Pjevali su i smijali se dok su mi ubijali prijatelje”: Ispovijest djevojke koja je preživjela upad Hamasa na festival

‘I heard the terrorists singing and laughing.’

Hila Fakliro was bartending at the Supernova festival when Hamas gunmen stormed the event.

She describes how she ran for hours and later found out that some of her friends were kidnapped and others killed.https://t.co/dzWdLdrNBG pic.twitter.com/Csk8H2DNaK

