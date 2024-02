Rusi uhitili američku balerinu, prijeti joj 20 godina zatvora zbog izdaje

Ksenia Karelina, a dual U.S.-Russian national, has been charged with treason in Russia, accused of making a $51 donation to a Ukrainian charity and attending pro-Ukraine rallies in the U.S. https://t.co/YCHWmI7Ezr pic.twitter.com/1H7oyFJ45U

— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) February 21, 2024