Rusija i Ukrajina razmijenile više stotina zarobljenika, ova država imala je ključnu ulogu

Our people are home. Today, we returned over 200 warriors and civilians from Russian captivity.

Soldiers, sergeants, and officers. Armed Forces, National Guard, Navy, and Border Guards. Some of the defenders fought in Mariupol and Azovstal.

I thank everyone who, despite all…

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 3, 2024