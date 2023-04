Zelenski i Macron razgovarali sat i pol, objavljeno o čemu

Had a talk with 🇫🇷 President @EmmanuelMacron.

I thanked the 🇫🇷 leader for condemning the terrible execution of 🇺🇦 soldier by 🇷🇺 war criminals.

We discussed recent President Macron’s visit to 🇨🇳. Grateful for conveying 🇺🇦’s stance on the need to fully withdraw 🇷🇺troops from 🇺🇦 1/2

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 15, 2023