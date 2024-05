Golema santa leda se odlomila na Antarktici. Nastala pukotina od 14 kilometara

Breaking news – literally..!

There’s been a surprise #iceberg calving on the #Brunt Ice Shelf in Antarctica, near Halley Research Station.

The berg is about the size of the Isle of Wight or Las Vegas. A section broke off at a 90° angle from a chasm called the “Halloween Crack”. pic.twitter.com/Ot6uiQOaiv

— British Antarctic Survey 🐧 (@BAS_News) May 21, 2024