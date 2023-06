Very important on #Kakhovka. The chronology of the terrorist attack by Russian terrorists. Or how Russians screwed in their excuses.

At two o’clock in the morning, the Russians blow up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, but they don’t see how much. It’s not very visible,… pic.twitter.com/Yb9CSdW4d4

— Volodymyr Tretyak 🇺🇦 (@VolodyaTretyak) June 6, 2023