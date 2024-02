VIDEO / Zaposlenik poznatog lanca pizzerija kopao nos pa prst obrisao u tijesto

Domino’s Japan has apologized after someone uploaded a video that appears to show one of its employees picking his nose whole kneading pizza dough. The branch in question (in Amagasaki) was swiftly closed and the people involved may face legal action.pic.twitter.com/oeiqmMp6fY

