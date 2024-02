Footage of a shelled shopping center in Belgorod .

According to local media, the death toll increased to 6, 10 people were injured.

People were inside the shopping centre.

UAF are doing in Belgorod what they did to Donetsk for a decade shelling and killing civilians. pic.twitter.com/I1UjfDQeko

— Dagny Taggart (@DagnyTaggart963) February 15, 2024