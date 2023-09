Grabar-Kitarović u britanskom podcastu: Rusi su poveli hibridne akcije protiv mene prije izbora

Kateryna’s car was attacked by russians in occupied Bucha. She survived after being shot 14 times, and today she told her story at the United for Justice: Bucha. The Hague. Together with jurists and experts, we talked about the main: inevitability of punishment. pic.twitter.com/u4EGXuT4e0

— Олена Зеленська (@ZelenskaUA) March 31, 2023